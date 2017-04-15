ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.7 38 reviews

Tina Danza

Tina Danza

From Swamp Boys Seeds comes Tina Danza, a hybrid strain that crosses Triangle Kush and Georgia Pine. This strain hits the head immediately and slowly settles into the body. Tina Danza has a funky chemical aroma with notes of cardamom and pine throughout.

Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
Even though there's only about 20 reviews for this strain it's a solid 4.5/5. It's Triangle Kush & Georgia Pine. Versatile can be used as a day time chill smoke or at night a more sedating smoke Strains like this make me thankful for being in a medical state, I have severe scoliosis and one side of...
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for GMDuke
Member since 2017
Known as Sativarin T grown by Advanced Grow Labs here in CT, I picked this strain for it's high CBG-A level as medication for my glaucoma. Having never sampled this strain or it's parents, Triangle Kush, & Georgia Pine, my interest was piqued. To start, what absolutely beautiful flowers, light green...
Read full review
EnergeticFocused
Avatar for FireMarshallBill
Member since 2016
Reminiscent of The White we used to get in south Florida in the 90s (I think it's in its lineage) - don't let it's goofy name fool you, this is a killer bud and a balanced hybrid with a solid psychosomatic impact with high thc and cbd levels. Swamp Boys seeds home run!
Read full review
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for beeLove80
Member since 2016
A great hybrid! Got a gram and smoked a bowl, saw no reviews on here so thought I'd weigh in. My bowl is gunky so I won't weigh in on taste. great smell, fluffy, citrus smelling. I was informed by the awesome bud tenders at 315 North that this batch was a bit more sativa dominant, and I can feel tho...
Read full review
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHungry
Avatar for gracethechaste
Member since 2016
I disagree with one of the reviews. I found it indica dominant! Great pain relief I must say! But not one to use if you want to get anything done! I couldn't find a lot of information on it and it seems to be a relatively new strain with impressive lineage. But, as I said, my experience is heavy ind...
Read full review
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Lineage

Triangle Kush
Strain
Tina Danza

