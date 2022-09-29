Tire Fire
Tire Fire effects are mostly calming.
Tire Fire potency is higher THC than average.
Tire Fire is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Hi-Octane and Dosidos. Tire Fire is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tire Fire effects include sleepy, giggly, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tire Fire when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression and insomnia. Bred by Archive Seeds, Tire Fire features flavors like tar, apricot, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Tire Fire typically ranges from $45-$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tire Fire, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Tire Fire helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
