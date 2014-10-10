Tokyo OG, originating from Northern California, is yet another rendition of the famous OG Kush hybrid. This cutting preserves the traditional OG aroma that blends lemon and pine with a distinctive diesel bite. Indica characteristics shine through in this phenotype, offering a dense, chunky bud structure and relaxing effects that help many consumers put to sleep anxiety, pain, and stress. However, novices beware: Tokyo OG oftentimes boasts a staggeringly high THC content that can exacerbate anxiety rather than alleviate it.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
41
Find Tokyo OG nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Tokyo OG nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Tokyo OG
Hang tight. We're looking for Tokyo OG nearby.