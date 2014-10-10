ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 41 reviews

Tokyo OG

aka Tokyo OG Kush

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 41 reviews

Tokyo OG

Tokyo OG, originating from Northern California, is yet another rendition of the famous OG Kush hybrid. This cutting preserves the traditional OG aroma that blends lemon and pine with a distinctive diesel bite. Indica characteristics shine through in this phenotype, offering a dense, chunky bud structure and relaxing effects that help many consumers put to sleep anxiety, pain, and stress. However, novices beware: Tokyo OG oftentimes boasts a staggeringly high THC content that can exacerbate anxiety rather than alleviate it.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

41

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Tokyo OG

New Strains Alert: Kill Bill, Viper, California Grapefruit, Tokyo OG, and White Haze
Most popular in