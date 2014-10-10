Tokyo OG, originating from Northern California, is yet another rendition of the famous OG Kush hybrid. This cutting preserves the traditional OG aroma that blends lemon and pine with a distinctive diesel bite. Indica characteristics shine through in this phenotype, offering a dense, chunky bud structure and relaxing effects that help many consumers put to sleep anxiety, pain, and stress. However, novices beware: Tokyo OG oftentimes boasts a staggeringly high THC content that can exacerbate anxiety rather than alleviate it.