Tongue Splasher
Tongue Splasher is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gushers and Rainbow Chip. This strain is a flavorful treat, with a gassy and fruity flavor that has hints of citrus and pine. Tongue Splasher is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a euphoric and relaxing experience. Leafly customers tell us Tongue Splasher effects include happy, relaxed, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tongue Splasher when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and anxiety. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Tongue Splasher features flavors like gassy, fruity and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which gives it a spicy and anti-inflammatory effect. The average price of Tongue Splasher typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. This strain is perfect for daytime or evening use, as it can induce a blissful sensation and a social mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tongue Splasher, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
