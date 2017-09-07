ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Tora Bora
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Tora Bora

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.5 101 reviews

Tora Bora

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 101 reviews

Tora Bora

Tora Bora is an almost pure indica strain with powerfully heavy effects meant for high-tolerance cannabis veterans. Named after the region near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, DNA Genetics bred this 99% indica strain by combining L.A. Confidential and X18 Pure Pakistani. The result is a resin-loaded, spicy-smelling indica that can appear almost blue in its coloration. Few strains will deliver better relief for pain and insomnia, and recreational consumers will enjoy the intensity of Tora Bora as long as no plans are made to leave the house. Tora Bora finishes its vegetative cycle quickly and flowers in just a short 8 to 9 weeks indoors.

Effects

Show all

69 people reported 588 effects
Relaxed 78%
Happy 47%
Sleepy 44%
Euphoric 28%
Hungry 23%
Pain 57%
Stress 42%
Insomnia 36%
Anxiety 33%
Inflammation 26%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 17%
Paranoid 2%
Headache 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

101

write a review

Find Tora Bora nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Tora Bora nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
LA Confidential
parent
Strain
Tora Bora

Products with Tora Bora

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Tora Bora nearby.

Most popular in