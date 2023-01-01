Triple Crown
aka Triple Crown OG
Triple Crown is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemdog and Sour Diesel. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Triple Crown is 23.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Triple Crown typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Triple Crown’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Triple Crown, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
