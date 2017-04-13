ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Triple Diesel
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Triple Diesel

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.3 70 reviews

Triple Diesel

aka Triple D

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 70 reviews

Triple Diesel

Triple Diesel is one of those sativa strains that sure feels a lot like an indica. In smaller doses, its mental effects can be active enough to leave you focused and thoughtful, but taken in higher amounts, this strain will lead to a complete brain vacation. Its cross is the result of three diesel favorites: Sour Diesel, Strawberry Diesel and NYC Diesel, which is apparent in its sweet, stinky aroma. If you like that diesel kick, both in aroma and head effects, this is the trifecta for you.

Effects

Show all

52 people reported 332 effects
Relaxed 48%
Euphoric 42%
Uplifted 38%
Happy 34%
Creative 28%
Pain 32%
Stress 30%
Depression 26%
Fatigue 19%
Muscle spasms 17%
Dry mouth 40%
Dry eyes 17%
Anxious 9%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

70

write a review

Find Triple Diesel nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Triple Diesel nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Strawberry Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Strain
Triple Diesel

Products with Triple Diesel

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Triple Diesel nearby.

Most popular in