HybridTHC 25%CBD

Tropical Sunset

Tropical Sunset is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and Sunset Sherbert. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Tropical Sunset is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Tropical Sunset typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Tropical Sunset’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropical Sunset, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



