Tuna Kush is a BC legend that is now surfacing in North American medical cannabis markets. This strain has been deemed one of the most potent available, producing small, dense nuggets that are hard-caked with resin. Although Tuna Kush is not known for its large yield, what does come off these thinner stalks will be rich with potency and flavor. That being said, if this strain makes it to your grow, upgrade your carbon filters because this bud is stinky! Expect notes of pungent skunk, fuel, and a delicate sweetness intermixed.

Relaxed 81%
Sleepy 56%
Euphoric 54%
Happy 52%
Hungry 33%
Stress 49%
Depression 37%
Anxiety 33%
Pain 28%
Insomnia 24%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 13%
Paranoid 11%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 3%

Hindu Kush
Tuna Kush

