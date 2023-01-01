Velvet Breath
aka Velvet Bread
Velvet Breath is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Twisted Velvet and OGKB V2.1. This strain is a smooth and creamy creation by In House Genetics that delivers a relaxing and euphoric high. Velvet Breath is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate or experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Velvet Breath effects include relaxed, happy, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Velvet Breath when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. Bred by In House Genetics, Velvet Breath features flavors like vanilla, cheese, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Velvet Breath typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. This strain is known for its light green buds with purple hues and orange hairs and a sweet and cheesy aroma with hints of cookie dough. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Velvet Breath, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
