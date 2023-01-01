stock photo similar to Viva Kush
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Viva Kush

Viva Kush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and Triangle Kush. This strain is a new and vibrant creation by Cresco Labs that delivers a balanced and uplifting high. Viva Kush is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate or experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Viva Kush effects include happy, relaxed, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Viva Kush when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. Bred by Cresco Labs, Viva Kush features flavors like lemon, skunk, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Viva Kush typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. This strain is known for its densely stacked nugs that have light and dark green buds with some gold notes throughout and a strong citrus and skunky aroma. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Viva Kush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Viva Kush

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Viva Kush products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Viva Kush near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Viva Kush strain reviews2

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight