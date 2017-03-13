Walter White by Mephisto Genetics is a hybrid cross created out of fascination. After seeing a glittering cut of The White, Mephisto Genetics set out to build something special off the brilliant trichome production of that particular plant. By breeding The White with a mysterious autoflowering sativa, Mephisto Genetic created Walter White, one of the most potent strains on their roster. The aroma and taste are citrusy and creamy on the exhale.