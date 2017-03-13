ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.7 59 reviews

Walter White

Walter White

Walter White by Mephisto Genetics is a hybrid cross created out of fascination. After seeing a glittering cut of The White, Mephisto Genetics set out to build something special off the brilliant trichome production of that particular plant. By breeding The White with a mysterious autoflowering sativa, Mephisto Genetic created Walter White, one of the most potent strains on their roster. The aroma and taste are citrusy and creamy on the exhale.

 

46 people reported 314 effects
Happy 63%
Relaxed 52%
Uplifted 45%
Energetic 39%
Euphoric 39%
Pain 23%
Stress 21%
Anxiety 21%
Depression 19%
Arthritis 17%
Dry eyes 23%
Dry mouth 23%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 2%

Lineage

The White
Walter White

