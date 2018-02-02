Washing Machine by Ripper Seeds is a funky cut created by crossing Exodus Cheese with Bubba Kush. It emits a delicate aroma of moist earth and anise, with effects that lay heavily on the body. This strain’s stout physical effects are designed for heavyweight cannabis consumers and may overwhelm unseasoned smokers. It has a snappy 60-65 day flowering time, and the breeder recommends truncating its vegetative cycle due to its incredible desire to stretch. Washing Machine won 3rd Prize for Outdoor Flower at the 2017 THC Cup.