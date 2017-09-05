ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  White 99
Hybrid

4.6 88 reviews

White 99

White 99

White 99 is a potent hybrid cross of polar opposites. The offspring of Cinderella 99 and The White, this hybrid takes after its ancestors in both aroma and effect. Smelling of tropical citrus and pine, White 99 elevates mood and quashes depression. Its flavor is fresh and bright, tasting mostly of tart orange and lemon with a Kushy floral note on the finish.  

Effects

64 people reported 372 effects
Relaxed 50%
Euphoric 48%
Happy 45%
Uplifted 42%
Energetic 28%
Depression 31%
Stress 28%
Anxiety 21%
Fatigue 18%
Lack of appetite 12%
Dry mouth 15%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

88

Lineage

First strain parent
The White
parent
Second strain parent
Cinderella 99
parent
Strain
White 99

