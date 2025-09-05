White Chocolate Orange
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
White Chocolate Orange
WCO
Hybrid
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Diesel
Orange
Sweet
White Chocolate Orange effects are mostly calming.
White Chocolate Orange potency is higher THC than average.
White Chocolate Orange is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Pheno Finder Seeds and made from a genetic cross of White Choco x Tangie. This decadent strain has euphoric, calming effects and a gourmand palate of sweet chocolate, cream, and tangy orange terps. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Chocolate Orange, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
White Chocolate Orange strain effects
White Chocolate Orange strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
White Chocolate Orange strain reviews(1)
p........s
September 5, 2025
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
amazing strain found in amsterdam coffeeshops, strong orange tangie terp with the kick of the white choco