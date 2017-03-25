ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.1 66 reviews

White Dawg

White Dawg

Runner-up in the Hybrid Cup of the Denver Medical Cannabis Cup, White Dawg is a cross of Chemdog and White Fire OG. Buds have dark green calyxes with rich orange hairs that give off earthy, fruity, and gassy aromas. White Dawg makes for a great evening smoke for when you need to catch up on your favorite TV show.

47 people reported 311 effects
Happy 51%
Relaxed 42%
Euphoric 40%
Uplifted 38%
Creative 34%
Anxiety 29%
Stress 27%
Pain 23%
Depression 21%
Lack of appetite 10%
Dry mouth 29%
Paranoid 23%
Dry eyes 21%
Anxious 12%
Dizzy 8%

Lineage

First strain parent
White Fire OG
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Strain
White Dawg
First strain child
White Dawg Fire OG
child
Second strain child
Yummy
child

Most popular in