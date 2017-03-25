Runner-up in the Hybrid Cup of the Denver Medical Cannabis Cup, White Dawg is a cross of Chemdog and White Fire OG. Buds have dark green calyxes with rich orange hairs that give off earthy, fruity, and gassy aromas. White Dawg makes for a great evening smoke for when you need to catch up on your favorite TV show.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
66
Find White Dawg nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry White Dawg nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with White Dawg
Hang tight. We're looking for White Dawg nearby.