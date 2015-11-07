ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Yummy is an indica-dominant hybrid that hails from Northern California where it was bred by combining Granddaddy Kush and White Dawg genetics. Its potent effects settle heavily throughout the body, and while your mind may feel relaxed, it won’t necessarily feel asleep. However, this strain is better paired with calm, meditative activities than focused, cognitive tasks as Yummy tends to blanket thoughts in a foggy tranquility. This high-THC strain can provide relief to a variety of symptoms and conditions including pain, insomnia, nausea, depression, and appetite loss.

Effects

Relaxed 65%
Happy 34%
Sleepy 34%
Euphoric 17%
Focused 17%
Stress 34%
Pain 27%
Inflammation 24%
Depression 20%
Anxiety 20%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 17%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

40

Lineage

Strain parent
White Dawg
parent
Strain
Yummy

