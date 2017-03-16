ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
White Lavender is a sativa-dominant cross of White Widow and Lavender bred by G13 Labs. The influence of White Widow genetics adds a heavy coat of trichomes to the potent effects and flowery flavors of Lavender. The combination creates a hybrid that has calming effects led by the uplifting and creative nature. White Lavender produces a euphoric rush of cerebral activity alongside its intense flavor palate that combines hints of spices with fresh fruit.

43 people reported 359 effects
Happy 69%
Relaxed 69%
Euphoric 62%
Uplifted 51%
Energetic 34%
Stress 39%
Pain 37%
Depression 32%
Inflammation 23%
Lack of appetite 18%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 18%
Headache 9%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%

Lavender
Lavender
parent
White Widow
White Widow
parent
Strain
White Lavender

