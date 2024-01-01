stock photo similar to White Mints
Hybrid

White Mints

aka White Mintz

White Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cookies & Cream and White Widow. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. White Mints boasts a unique combination of sweet, minty flavors and a relaxing yet uplifting high, making it a versatile choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report feeling euphoric, relaxed, and focused when using White Mints. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, White Mints features flavors like creamy mint and earthy undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is Caryophyllene. The average price of White Mints typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you've tried White Mints, share your experience by leaving a strain review. 


write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to White Mints

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop White Mints products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to White Mints near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

White Mints strain reviews1

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight