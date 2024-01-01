White Mints
aka White Mintz
White Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cookies & Cream and White Widow. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. White Mints boasts a unique combination of sweet, minty flavors and a relaxing yet uplifting high, making it a versatile choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report feeling euphoric, relaxed, and focused when using White Mints. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, White Mints features flavors like creamy mint and earthy undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is Caryophyllene. The average price of White Mints typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you've tried White Mints, share your experience by leaving a strain review.
