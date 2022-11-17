White Papaya
White Papaya effects are mostly energizing.
White Papaya potency is higher THC than average.
White Papaya is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between The White and Papaya. Bred by Oni Seed Company, White Papaya is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us White Papaya effects make them feel focused, uplifted, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Papaya when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and cramps. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. White Papaya features an aroma and flavor profile of nutty honey and mango. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Papaya], tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 12% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
