White Wedding
White Wedding effects are mostly calming.
White Wedding potency is higher THC than average.
White Wedding is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Wedding Cake and GSC. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, euphoric, and talkative. White Wedding has 25% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, White Wedding, before let us know! Leave a review.
White Wedding sensations
White Wedding helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
