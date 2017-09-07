- Citrus
- Herbal
- Peppery
Whitewalker OG (not to be confused with White Walker Kush) by Gold Coast Collection is an indica variation of the renowned SFV OG Kush. Wrapped in a sparkling coat of crystal trichomes, Whitewalker OG wears its potency like a crown. Not surprisingly, this Los Angeles native earned first place in the 2013 High Times Amsterdam Cannabis Cup and is cherished to this day for its ability to lift the mood with swiftness. Its heavy resin production is treasured by extract artists, and commercial growers will appreciate the high yields offered by this OG phenotype.
