Indica

4.7 99 reviews

Whitewalker OG

aka Whitewalker OG Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Herbal
Peppery

Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 99 reviews

Whitewalker OG
  • Citrus
  • Herbal
  • Peppery

Whitewalker OG (not to be confused with White Walker Kush) by Gold Coast Collection is an indica variation of the renowned SFV OG Kush. Wrapped in a sparkling coat of crystal trichomes, Whitewalker OG wears its potency like a crown. Not surprisingly, this Los Angeles native earned first place in the 2013 High Times Amsterdam Cannabis Cup and is cherished to this day for its ability to lift the mood with swiftness. Its heavy resin production is treasured by extract artists, and commercial growers will appreciate the high yields offered by this OG phenotype.

Effects

70 people reported 500 effects
Relaxed 71%
Happy 50%
Sleepy 41%
Euphoric 40%
Uplifted 32%
Pain 35%
Stress 35%
Depression 28%
Anxiety 24%
Insomnia 22%
Dry eyes 15%
Dry mouth 15%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 4%
Headache 2%

Reviews

99

Lineage

Strain parent
SFV OG Kush
parent
Strain
Whitewalker OG

