Wilfunk
Wilfunk is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between (GMO x Jet Fuel Gelato) and Wilson, two iconic cannabis strains. This strain is a balanced hybrid, with an equal mix of 50% sativa and 50% indica, delivering a harmonious combination of effects. Wilfunk is a true fusion of classics, bringing together the sweet and fruity flavors of Blueberry with the uplifting and euphoric qualities of Willy's Wonder. Boasting a moderate THC content of 19%, Wilfunk is an excellent choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its balanced potency offers a versatile high that can be enjoyed throughout the day. According to Leafly customers, the effects of Wilfunk include feeling relaxed, happy, and creative. This strain's diverse effects make it suitable for various activities, from sparking creativity to simply enjoying a sense of well-being. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Wilfunk when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and mild pain. Its mood-enhancing and soothing properties can provide relief for those seeking therapeutic benefits. Bred by Masonic Smoker, Wilfunk features flavors like blueberry, earthy, and sweet notes, creating a delightful and satisfying taste profile. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, known for its relaxing and sedative effects, which complement the strain's overall calming nature. The average price of Wilfunk typically ranges from $10-$14 per gram, making it a reasonably priced option for cannabis enthusiasts seeking a classic and quality experience. Wilfunk is a strain that bridges the gap between old-school favorites, offering a blend of flavors and effects that appeals to a wide range of consumers. If you've had the opportunity to enjoy Wilfunk, please share your thoughts and experiences by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to WilfunkOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Wilfunk products near you
Similar to Wilfunk near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—