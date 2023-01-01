Willy's Pissed
Willy's Pissed is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Urinal Cake and Wilson. This strain is a balanced hybrid with an equal mix of 50% sativa and 50% indica, providing users with a well-rounded and versatile cannabis experience. Willy's Pissed is an intriguing strain that combines the earthy and pungent flavors of Willy's Wonder with the vibrant qualities of Pissed Off Mexican. Featuring a substantial THC content of 21%, Willy's Pissed appeals to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its balanced potency offers an enjoyable high suitable for various occasions. Leafly customers report that the effects of Willy's Pissed include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy. This strain's multifaceted effects make it suitable for diverse activities, from unwinding to socializing with friends. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Willy's Pissed when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. Its mood-enhancing and pain-relieving properties can provide relief for those seeking therapeutic benefits. Willy's Pissed is bred by Masonic Smoker. This strain features flavors like earthy, spicy, and hints of citrus, creating an intriguing and enjoyable taste profile that keeps users coming back for more. The dominant terpene of Willy's Pissed is caryophyllene, known for its spicy and earthy notes, as well as its potential anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Willy's Pissed typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram, making it an accessible option for cannabis enthusiasts looking for quality and an intriguing flavor profile. Willy's Pissed is a strain that brings together the best of its parent strains, offering an enticing combination of flavors and effects. If you've had the opportunity to experience Willy's Pissed, please share your thoughts and insights by leaving a strain review.
