HybridTHC 20%CBD

Wizard Fuel

Wizard Fuel is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Rope Fuel and RS11. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Wizard Fuel is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Wizard Trees, the average price of Wizard Fuel typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Wizard Fuel’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wizard Fuel, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



