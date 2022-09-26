Yellow Fruit Stripe
Yellow Fruit Stripe effects are mostly energizing.
Yellow Fruit Stripe potency is higher THC than average.
Yellow Fruit Stripe is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Yellow Fruit Stripe - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy Yellow Fruit Stripe weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Yellow Fruit Stripe products near you
Yellow Fruit Stripe sensations
Yellow Fruit Stripe helps with
- 17% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 11% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Similar to Yellow Fruit Stripe near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—