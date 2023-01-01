Yellow Snow
Yellow Snow is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Snowman S1 and Lemonheads. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Yellow Snow is an intriguing and balanced strain known for its unique genetics and versatile effects. It caters to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike, offering a well-rounded experience. With a THC content averaging around 18%, Yellow Snow provides a moderate to strong high. Leafly customers report that Yellow Snow's effects include feeling euphoric, uplifted, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Yellow Snow when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and fatigue. Its balanced sativa and indica genetics can provide a mood-boosting and stress-relieving effect. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Yellow Snow features flavors like sweet citrus, earthy undertones, and a touch of spice. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene, contributing to its uplifting and mood-enhancing properties. The average price of Yellow Snow typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, making it an affordable option for those seeking a well-balanced hybrid with a unique flavor profile. Yellow Snow is a strain that stands out in the cannabis world, offering a combination of genetics that's both intriguing and enjoyable. If you've had the pleasure of trying Yellow Snow, please share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Yellow SnowOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Yellow Snow products near you
Similar to Yellow Snow near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—