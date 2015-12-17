ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Yoda OG
Indica

4.4 335 reviews

Yoda OG

aka Yoda's Brain

Yoda OG

Yoda OG, a descendant of the legendary OG Kush, is an indica-dominant strain that induces heavy relaxation of the mind and body. This strain boasts its OG genetics with chunky pale buds, a tangle of orange hairs, and a pungent citrus aroma. Its sedating, euphoric effects make it a popular medicine for anxiety and insomnia, and it also provides an extra kick to the appetite. Seasoned consumers may be able to withstand its heaviness during the day, but Yoda OG is most popularly chosen for nighttime consumption.

 

Effects

220 people reported 1587 effects
Relaxed 67%
Sleepy 44%
Euphoric 42%
Happy 37%
Hungry 26%
Stress 41%
Insomnia 37%
Pain 35%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 28%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 2%

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Yoda OG

