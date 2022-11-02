Zerbert
Zerbert effects are mostly calming.
Zerbert potency is higher THC than average.
Zerbert is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Sherbert and Zkittlez. Bred by Backpack Boyz, Zerbert is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Zerbert effects make them feel creative, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Zerbert when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, headaches, and inflammation. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Zerbert features an aroma of earthy and fruity with a flavor profile of sweet berries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zerbert, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Zerbert sensations
Zerbert helps with
- 18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
