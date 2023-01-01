stock photo similar to Zereal
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Zereal

aka Zerealz

Zereal is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cereal Killer and Zkittlez. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Zereal is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Zereal typically ranges from $10-$15. We are still learning about Zereal’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zereal, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Strain spotlight