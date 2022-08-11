Ready to try this strain?
Zlime is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cali-X in California. To make it, Cali-X crossed OZK to an undisclosed lime strain. Zlime is big, and bright green, with rich, syrupy lime aroma, and taste, and potent yet hybrid effects.
