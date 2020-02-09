Bred by Ethos Genetics, Zsweet Inzanity is a cross of Durban Poison, Rainmaker, and Original Glue. Consumers can expect massive colas that feel nearly sweaty thanks to the depth of quality resin. Noted for reeking of numerous flavors including pungent earthy and pine notes, Zsweet Inzanity is a must-try.
