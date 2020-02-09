ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Zsweet Insanity
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Zsweet Insanity
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.4 5 reviews

Zsweet Insanity

Zsweet Insanity

Bred by Ethos Genetics, Zsweet Inzanity is a cross of Durban Poison, Rainmaker, and Original Glue. Consumers can expect massive colas that feel nearly sweaty thanks to the depth of quality resin. Noted for reeking of numerous flavors including pungent earthy and pine notes, Zsweet Inzanity is a must-try.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

5

more reviews
write a review

Find Zsweet Insanity nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Zsweet Insanity nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Rainmaker
parent
Second strain parent
Durban Poison
parent
Strain
Zsweet Insanity

Products with Zsweet Insanity

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Zsweet Insanity nearby.

Most popular in