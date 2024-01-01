stock photo similar to Zushi
HybridTHC 24%CBD

Zushi

Zushi is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Ten Co from a genetic cross of Original Z x Kush Mints. It has spawned many popular strains like Pink Zushi and Blue Zushi. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zushi, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

