4Front Advisors was founded in 2011 by a group of experts inside and outside the cannabis world who recognized a need for professional leadership in the fledgling medical cannabis industry. Its team, whose members brought experience gained in the fields of retail, finance, and policy, quickly made a name for itself among operators in the industry who were looking for a partner that could provide a competitive edge when seeking licenses while maintaining a patient-centric philosophy. To date, 4Front Advisors has helped those partners obtain 50 operating licenses in some of the country’s most competitive state-legal medical cannabis markets. That track record of success in license procurement, coupled with its unparalleled staff training programs, have gained the 4Front team a reputation for professionalism, integrity, and an ability to successfully navigate complex regulatory environments. MISSION Be a trusted partner to professional operators in the medical cannabis industry, and in the process help professionalize the industry.