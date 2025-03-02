We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
AlienLabs
AlienLabs
31
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
49 products
Flower
Alien Mints
by AlienLabs
THC 30.89%
CBD 0%
4.3
(
4
)
starting at
$45.00
⅛ ounce
Flower
Baklava
by AlienLabs
5.0
(
14
)
Flower
Area 41
by AlienLabs
4.6
(
7
)
Flower
Creme de Menthe
by AlienLabs
THC 30%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
4
)
Flower
Galactic Gas
by AlienLabs
THC 20.85%
CBD 0%
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
BK Satellite 3.5G
by AlienLabs
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Planet Dosi
by AlienLabs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
KryptoChronic 3.5G
by AlienLabs
Pre-rolls
Gemini Pre-roll (1G)
by AlienLabs
Pre-rolls
Sherbacio Pre-roll (1G)
by AlienLabs
Flower
Zedband 3.5G
by AlienLabs
Flower
Gelato 41 3.5G
by AlienLabs
Pre-rolls
Gelato 41 Pre-roll (1G)
by AlienLabs
Pre-rolls
Biskanté Pre-roll (1G)
by AlienLabs
Flower
Lemon Fuel OG 3.5G
by AlienLabs
Pre-rolls
Planet Red Pre-Roll (1g)
by AlienLabs
Flower
Melonade 3.5G
by AlienLabs
Flower
Planet Red 3.5G
by AlienLabs
Flower
Agent X 3.5G
by AlienLabs
Pre-rolls
Atomic Apple Pre-roll (1G)
by AlienLabs
Pre-rolls
Creme de Menthe Pre-roll (1g)
by AlienLabs
Pre-rolls
KryptoChronic Pre-roll (1G)
by AlienLabs
Pre-rolls
Lemon Fuel OG Pre-roll (1G)
by AlienLabs
Pre-rolls
Melonade Pre-roll (1G)
by AlienLabs
1
2
3
Home
Brands
AlienLabs
Catalog
Cannabis