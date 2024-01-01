Loading...

ALIS GROUP

Product image for Tomahawk
Flower
Tomahawk
by ALIS GROUP
Product image for Cherry Pie
Flower
Cherry Pie
by ALIS GROUP
THC 22.5%
CBD 0.7%
Product image for Jilly Bean
Flower
Jilly Bean
by ALIS GROUP
THC 18%
CBD 2%
Product image for Grape Kush
Flower
Grape Kush
by ALIS GROUP
THC 24%
CBD 0.7%
Product image for Nightfire OG
Flower
Nightfire OG
by ALIS GROUP
THC 23%
Product image for Blue Dream CBD
Flower
Blue Dream CBD
by ALIS GROUP
THC 12.7%
CBD 16.9%
Product image for Viper Cookies
Flower
Viper Cookies
by ALIS GROUP
THC 86%
Product image for Sonic Sour D
Flower
Sonic Sour D
by ALIS GROUP
THC 20%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cactus
Flower
Cactus
by ALIS GROUP
THC 23.5%
CBD 1%
Product image for Louis XIII OG
Flower
Louis XIII OG
by ALIS GROUP
THC 20%
CBD 0.2%
Product image for Blackberry Kush
Flower
Blackberry Kush
by ALIS GROUP
THC 15%
CBD 0.3%
Product image for Limesicle
Flower
Limesicle
by ALIS GROUP
THC 20.41%
CBD 0%
Product image for Green Crack 5g 5pk
Pre-rolls
Green Crack 5g 5pk
by ALIS GROUP
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sunset Sherbet
Flower
Sunset Sherbet
by ALIS GROUP
THC 13.32%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for God Bud
Flower
God Bud
by ALIS GROUP
THC 23.3%
CBD 2.5%
Product image for GSC
Flower
GSC
by ALIS GROUP
THC 24%
Product image for Harle-Tsu
Flower
Harle-Tsu
by ALIS GROUP
THC 10.4%
CBD 38.8%
Product image for Sweet & Sour Cindy
Flower
Sweet & Sour Cindy
by ALIS GROUP
Product image for Gelato 5g 5pk
Pre-rolls
Gelato 5g 5pk
by ALIS GROUP
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Thin Mint GSC (Girl Scout Cookies) 5g 5pk
Pre-rolls
Thin Mint GSC (Girl Scout Cookies) 5g 5pk
by ALIS GROUP
THC 20.24%
CBD 0%
Product image for Wifi OG Pre-roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Wifi OG Pre-roll 1g
by ALIS GROUP
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Green Crack Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Green Crack Pre-Roll 1g
by ALIS GROUP
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for DJ Short Blueberry Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
DJ Short Blueberry Pre-Roll 1g
by ALIS GROUP
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Master Yoda Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack
Pre-rolls
Master Yoda Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack
by ALIS GROUP
THC 19%
CBD 0%