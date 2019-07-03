American Cannabis Company - Oklahoma
Presidential OG
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Presidential OG effects
276 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
