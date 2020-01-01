 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. American Flower Cartridge

American Flower Cartridge

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About American Flower Cartridge

Our mission is to be the leading and most trusted source of cannabis based extracts, concentrates and derivative products for consumer and industrial markets. When you purchase an American Flower product you can be assured that every step of that product’s journey from seed to sale was handled with the utmost care and in complete compliance with California state regulations. Our passion for delivering only the best cannabis products is reinforced at every level including real time lab testing information and potency results, posted right on our product pages.