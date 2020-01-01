American Flower Cartridge

Our mission is to be the leading and most trusted source of cannabis based extracts, concentrates and derivative products for consumer and industrial markets. When you purchase an American Flower product you can be assured that every step of that product’s journey from seed to sale was handled with the utmost care and in complete compliance with California state regulations. Our passion for delivering only the best cannabis products is reinforced at every level including real time lab testing information and potency results, posted right on our product pages.