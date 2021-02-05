About this product
Solventless Rosin
Solventless Golden Kief
Custom Anti-Clog Crutch
36+% THC
These 6 packs come with SIX fully loaded 1 gram pre-rolls crafted by hand in house using only California’s best sun grown flower cultivated by our trusted partners across the Gold’n State.
About this strain
Lemon Sour Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Lemon Sour Diesel - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
About this brand
We pledge to honor our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need by donating a portion of every single sale to a growing number of charitable organizations that we support.