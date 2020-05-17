About this product
Kush Mints is a cross of Bubba Kush pollen and the clone-only Animal Mints strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics in Southern California. The experts at Seed Junky have crossed a Kush Mints phenotype with several other hybrids, including Animal Cookies and Wedding Cake.
This balanced hybrid strain is said to have a strong minty flavor, hence the name. It also reportedly makes users feel relaxed, calm and occasionally sleepy.
About this strain
Kush Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.
Kush Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
142 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
APE Premium Cannabis Corp.
GO APE!
We are a line of premium cannabis products that set a new benchmark for quality and design.
DIFFERENT TIME - DIFFERENT APE
APE’s concept of THC/CBD mixes (“Different high for different time”) provided this lifestyle brand a loyal following since its inception in 2021.
APE HAS MORE
Extra 10% more sauce gives our customers an extra 200 more puffs (volume 1.1g)
APE HAS QUALITY
We use the best materials: both ceramic coils and heaters which retain heat.
APE HAS SAUCE
Our special formula contains both live resin and triple distillate, so our customers can get more puffs per cart without sacrificing the amazing aroma and fresh taste of the flower itself.
