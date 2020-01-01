Arkley Accounting Group

Todd Arkley, CPA, has been an accountant in private industry since 2000. He previously served as CFO at a 75-person law firm. Todd engages his technical mastery of accounting with a deep understanding of how finance underpins all business operations – health insurance, retirement plans, human resources, remodels/expansions, IT infrastructure, and mergers. He knows that a good accountant, a good CFO, embraces the mission and vision of an organization. Finance is simply one facet of what makes an organization thrive. Todd's previous forays into landscaping, farming, and Zen monkhood taught him patience and an attuned attention to detail. He often describes the accountant as a water wheel - one who efficiently shepherds resources to generate energy for growth. For additional detail, view Todd's LinkedIn profile or view his resume here. Todd also serves on the Board of the The Cannabis Alliance.