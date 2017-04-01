Loading…
Logo for the brand Ascend

Ascend

Afghan Haze HTE Cartridge 0.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

Afghan Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Creative
43% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
