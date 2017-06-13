Loading…
Avitas

Double Dream Live Resin Cartridge 1g

HybridTHC 18%CBD

With a complex flavor profile that synchronizes sweet floral notes with berries and spice, Double Dream is a soothing and mentally invigorating strain that still allows clear-headed functionality. Its dreamy, euphoric buzz is anchored by a deep, physical relaxation that mutes pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation. Patients also turn to this uplifting strain for daytime release from PTSD, headaches, and nausea.

Double Dream effects

Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
38% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
