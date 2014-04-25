ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 43 reviews

Dream Star

Dream Star

A cross between Blue Dream and Stardawg, Dream Star is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Oaksterdam Seed Co. Its aroma is sweet and fruity, with sour accents that hint at Dream Star’s Chemdawg lineage. This strain’s psychoactive onset begins in the head and evens out over time into a mellow full-body calm. Dream Star is used by patients to treat a variety of symptoms and conditions including headaches, pain, depression, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson’s. This hybrid might come as a challenge to novice growers, but cultivators of this strain should wait nine weeks for indoor plants to flower.

Effects

29 people reported 253 effects
Happy 72%
Uplifted 72%
Euphoric 68%
Energetic 55%
Creative 51%
Stress 48%
Depression 44%
Pain 31%
Anxiety 27%
Nausea 20%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 13%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

43

Lineage

First strain parent
Stardawg
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Dream Star
Strain child
Double Dream
child

Most popular in