Afghani X Skunk #1



The high starts in the head with a hazy cerebral rush that leaves you insanely uplifted and euphoric but with a distant introspective feeling that rids the mind of any racing thoughts or pain. This head high slowly begins to ebb throughout the body, leaving you in a state of utter relaxation and drowsiness that slowly creeps up on you before hitting you like a brick wall. The comedown almost always leads to a deep and peaceful sleep that lasts for hours on end without interruption. Because of these often overpowering effects, Royal Kush is said to be perfect for treating chronic stress, nausea, chronic pain, insomnia, and mild to moderate cases of depression. This bud has a taste and aroma of sweet earthy skunk with a savory herbal aftertaste that lingers for hours after you finish smoking.v

