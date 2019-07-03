About this product

This cartridge is produced from the highest quality hemp-derived Delta-8 THC with pure cannabis terpenes for superior smell and flavor! If you are a fan of any cannabis product you're sure to love Delta-8 THC! This is a hemp product and is compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill! Contains < 0.3% Delta-9 THC.



Federally Legal to SELL and SHIP in the USA

No Heavy Metals or Pesticides

Lab Tested for Potency

<0.3% Delta-9-THC (hemp product)

What's In The Cartridge?



We are firm believers in only supplying the highest quality, natural products so we've worked hard to formulate and manufacture only pure and clean hemp cannabinoid products.



We pledge to our fans to NEVER have any potentially harmful dilutants (thinning agents) in our cartridges such as; MCT, PG, VG, Vitamin-E Acetate, Grapeseed Oil, Olive-Oil, and more. We also pledge to always have our ingredients/extracts tested for heavy metals/pesticides or other harmful contaminants by a trusted 3rd party in order to maintain trust in our quality.



Our Cartridges will only ever contain pure hemp extracts and terpenes from the plant. Following our 100% plant-based philosophy.