About this product
This cartridge is produced from the highest quality hemp-derived Delta-8 THC with pure cannabis terpenes for superior smell and flavor! If you are a fan of any cannabis product you're sure to love Delta-8 THC! This is a hemp product and is compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill! Contains < 0.3% Delta-9 THC.
Federally Legal to SELL and SHIP in the USA
No Heavy Metals or Pesticides
Lab Tested for Potency
<0.3% Delta-9-THC (hemp product)
What's In The Cartridge?
We are firm believers in only supplying the highest quality, natural products so we've worked hard to formulate and manufacture only pure and clean hemp cannabinoid products.
We pledge to our fans to NEVER have any potentially harmful dilutants (thinning agents) in our cartridges such as; MCT, PG, VG, Vitamin-E Acetate, Grapeseed Oil, Olive-Oil, and more. We also pledge to always have our ingredients/extracts tested for heavy metals/pesticides or other harmful contaminants by a trusted 3rd party in order to maintain trust in our quality.
Our Cartridges will only ever contain pure hemp extracts and terpenes from the plant. Following our 100% plant-based philosophy.
Pineapple Express effects
Reported by real people like you
2,745 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
