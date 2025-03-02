We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Bits
Do more with less.
7
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Bits products
13 products
Gummies
Elderberry Wellness CBD:THC [20pk] (100mg)
by Bits
4.0
(
1
)
starting at
$25.00
each
Buy 2, get 1 free!
Gummies
Pomegranate R&R CBN:THC [20pk] (100mg)
by Bits
starting at
$18.75
each
25% off
reg $25.00
Gummies
Guava Go [20pk] (100mg)
by Bits
starting at
$18.75
each
25% off
reg $25.00
Gummies
Acai Affection [20pk] (100mg)
by Bits
starting at
$18.75
each
25% off
reg $25.00
Gummies
Yuzu Zone CBG:THC [20pk] (100mg)
by Bits
starting at
$25.00
each
Buy 2, get 1 free!
Gummies
1:1 Pomegranate (200mg)
by Bits
starting at
$25.00
each
Gummies
1:1 Yuzu (100mg CBG/100mg THC)
by Bits
starting at
$25.00
each
Gummies
Acai [20pk] (110mg)
by Bits
Gummies
Pomegranate CBN:THC [20pk] (110mg)
by Bits
Gummies
Elderberry CBD:THC [20pk] (110mg)
by Bits
Gummies
Guava [20pk] (110mg)
by Bits
Gummies
Yuzu CBG:THC [20pk] (110mg)
by Bits
Gummies
Pomegranate CBN:THC (100mg)
by Bits
Home
Brands
Bits
Catalog