Relaxed
89% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
68% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
26% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Insomnia
26% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
