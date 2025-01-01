We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
BOOM Headshop
The Loudest Online Headshop
2
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Smoking
Dabbing
Vaping
Delta-8 THC
Edibles
Cannabis
Other
Concentrates
Vape pens, THC pens, batteries, & weed vaporizers
28 products
Portable Vaporizers
Ghost MV1 Vaporizer
by BOOM Headshop
Vape pens
TRE House HHC Vape Pen: Blue Milk - Hybrid
by BOOM Headshop
Vape pens
Dank-Lite HHC Disposable - Banana Punch
by BOOM Headshop
Batteries & Power
CCELL Rizo Battery
by BOOM Headshop
Batteries & Power
STIIIZY BIIIG Battery Advanced Kit
by BOOM Headshop
Vape pens
Dank-Lite HHC Disposable - Roze
by BOOM Headshop
Vape pens
TRE House HHC Vape Pen: Lemon Slushie - Sativa
by BOOM Headshop
Vape pens
STIIIZY X-Blend All-In-One Disposable Vape Pen | Gelato
by BOOM Headshop
Vape pens
TRE House Live Resin HHC Disposable Vape Pen: Grape Ape - Indica (2 Grams)
by BOOM Headshop
Batteries & Power
Pulsar 510 DL 3.0 Twist Battery
by BOOM Headshop
Vape pens
STIIIZY HHC All-In-One Disposable Vape Pen | Purple Punch
by BOOM Headshop
Batteries & Power
Playboy x RYOT VERB 510 Battery - Pendant Mouth
by BOOM Headshop
Batteries & Power
Pulsar 510 DL 2.0 Vape Bar Cartridge Battery
by BOOM Headshop
Batteries & Power
Pulsar Clutch 510 Variable Voltage Battery
by BOOM Headshop
Batteries & Power
Playboy x RYOT VERB 510 Battery - Pink Smoke
by BOOM Headshop
Batteries & Power
Pulsar 510 DL Auto-Draw Variable Voltage Vape Pen Battery
by BOOM Headshop
Vape pens
Dank-Lite HHC Disposable - Super Silver Haze
by BOOM Headshop
Batteries & Power
Hamilton Devices Butterfly Battery
by BOOM Headshop
Batteries & Power
Playboy x Ryot VERB 510 Vape Pen Battery - Classic Cover
by BOOM Headshop
Vape pens
STIIIZY HHC 1g Vape Pod
by BOOM Headshop
Batteries & Power
CCELL Palm Pro Battery
by BOOM Headshop
Batteries & Power
Ric Flair Drip x Cartisan Pro Pen
by BOOM Headshop
Batteries & Power
Ric Flair Drip x Cartisan Veil Bar Pro
by BOOM Headshop
Batteries & Power
Hamilton Devices Gold Bar Battery
by BOOM Headshop
