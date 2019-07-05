About this product
Hexahydrocannabinol, or HHC, is a federally legal cannabinoid derived from hemp CBD and found in the kief, or pollen, of the plant. HHC is measurably psychoactive and should therefore be enjoyed in smaller doses. However, this hemp-derived cannabinoid is not part of the THC family, making it currently legal in all fifty states and far more accessible than other compounds that have gained popularity over the past two years.
Dank-Lite 1ml HHC Disposables provide a crisp, clean hit of our clear HHC Distillate with every puff. Since these vapes are pre-filled, contain a built-in lithium ion battery and are rechargeable, allowing their users to get the most out of these vapes.
Simply remove your Dank Lite HHC Disposable from its original packaging and draw a breath through the mouthpiece. Each puff delivers roughly 10-20mg of HHC, so plan accordingly- and always enjoy responsibly!
Strain: Banana Punch
Lean: Indica
Flavor: Notes of pineapple and bananas on the inhale, berries and haze on the exhale
About this strain
Banana Punch is an evenly balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Banana OG with Purple Punch. This strain produces sedating effects that can be felt from head-to-toe. Banana Punch tastes like hazey berries with notes of freshly cut pineapple and of course, bananas. Conumers say this strain is a "creeper strain", which means the high will come on slower than you might expect, so take it easy with this one until you know how it effects your body. Growers say Banana Punch flowers into nugs that are cakey and covered in a heavy layer of purple and orange trichomes. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, appetite loss and stress.
Questions about Banana Punch
Is Banana Punch an indica or sativa?
Banana Punch is a hybrid strain with both indica and sativa qualities.
How does Banana Punch make you feel?
Banana Punch makes you feel happy, relaxed, and tingly.
How does Banana Punch taste?
Banana Punch tastes tropical and sweet with notes of citrus.
What terpenes are in Banana Punch?
Banana Punch features limonene as the dominant terpene.
What strains are similar to Banana Punch?
Strains similar to Banana Punch include Banana Sherbet, Ice, Banana Kush, and i-95.
About this brand
